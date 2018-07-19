The Bachelor's Lauren Burnham Holds Back Tears While Trying on Wedding Dresses

Here comes the bride!

As the countdown begins to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Hawaiian wedding, the former Bachelor contestants are beginning to cross important things off their to-do list, and that includes finding the perfect bridal gown.

E! News joined the bride-to-be when she embarked on her journey to find the wedding dress she will wear on the big day. And while the pressure is on for Lauren, the groom is not the slightest bit worried. He knows that she will look great in anything she wears, so he wants her to choose "whatever makes her feel beautiful."