13 Waterproof Beauty Products Safe for the Beach

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 4:39 PM

Shopping: Waterproof Beach Makeup

We're all for a fresh face moment, don't get us wrong, but a summer beach day is not that day.

Hear us out: It totally depends on why you're going to the beach, who's seeing you on said beach trip and how much you are trying to impress your crew. It's hot, so you don't want to wear a full face of makeup—that's just ridiculous. But there's no reason you can't wear a little something something to perk up your look. The golden rule: just make sure it's waterproof.

Maybe you just want a little mascara or maybe you want the works. Here are 13 picks that will literally have you covered.



Foundation

BUY IT: MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation, $36



Blush

BUY IT: Cargo Swimmables™ Water Resistant Blush, $26 



Sport Mascara

BUY IT: Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara, $23



Emerald Eyeliner

BUY IT: Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $22



Brow Color

BUY IT: Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Waterproof Brow Color, $21



Setting Powder

BUY IT: Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder, $34 



Blue Eyeliner

BUY IT: Stila Cosmetics Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner, $22 



Bronzer

BUY IT: Tarte Cosmetics Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer, $30



Eye Makeup Primer

BUY IT: Laura Geller New York Waterproof Eye Spackle, $23 



Lip Liner

BUY IT: Laura Geller New York Pout Perfection Waterproof Lip Liner, $18



Concealer

BUY IT: Smashbox Studio Skin 24-Hour Wear Waterproof Concealer, $25 



Foundation + Concealer

BUY IT: Tom Ford Waterproof Foundation and Concealer, $87



Mascara

BUY IT: Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Waterproof, $28



Copper Eyeliner

BUY IT: Tarte Clay Pot Waterproof Liner, $21

Summer looks so good on you, girl. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

