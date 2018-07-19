Tim Robards Joins Neighbours as Pierce Greyson

There's a new face on Ramsay Street!

Tim Robards is joining the cast of Neighbours, and the former Bachelor star couldn't be more thrilled.

According to a release from Network Ten, the 35-year-old—who wed Anna Heinrich in June—will play a wealthy investor named Pierce Greyson who "has more on his mind than just making money in Erinsborough".

"Pierce Greyson has a number of layers to him, so he is really interesting to play," Tim said in a statement. "He is a hybrid of a Harvey Specter, sprinkle of Christian Grey and little bit of Robert Redford so it's been great fun to explore."

The wellness educator has long been a fan of the beloved series.