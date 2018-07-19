Tim Robards Joins Neighbours as Pierce Greyson

by Ashley Spencer | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 4:37 PM

Tim Robards, Neighbours, Pierce Greyson

Network Ten

There's a new face on Ramsay Street!

Tim Robards is joining the cast of Neighbours, and the former Bachelor star couldn't be more thrilled.

According to a release from Network Ten, the 35-year-old—who wed Anna Heinrich in June—will play a wealthy investor named Pierce Greyson who "has more on his mind than just making money in Erinsborough".

"Pierce Greyson has a number of layers to him, so he is really interesting to play," Tim said in a statement. "He is a hybrid of a Harvey Specter, sprinkle of Christian Grey and little bit of Robert Redford so it's been great fun to explore."

The wellness educator has long been a fan of the beloved series.

"I watched Neighbours as a kid so to be on the set with such iconic characters like Paul Robinson, Toadie and Susan is an amazing experience," he said. "The entire cast and crew have been so welcoming."

His wife Anna was also quick to voice her support, commenting, "Can't wait to watch, you handsome thang," on his Instagram July 20.

Between wedding planning and training for his recent appearance on Australian Ninja Warrior, Tim has been quietly taking acting lessons to prep for his acting debut.

"At the start of this year, I made the decision to make acting the top of my priority list," he said, "and I've been putting in the work behind closed doors with different coaches—pushing myself out my comfort zone and then this role came up, so I'm super excited."

It's unclear how extensive his time on the show will be, however, as he referred to the gig  on his Instagram as "a guest role".

He's not the first Bachelor franchise star to make the move into soaps—Sam Frost joined the cast of Seven's Home and Away as Jasmine Delaney earlier this year.

Tim will make his first appearance on Neighbours in October 2018.

