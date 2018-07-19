Caitlyn Jenner Attends ESPYS With Sophia Hutchins: 5 Things to Know About Her Rumored Girlfriend

Caitlyn Jenner was in her feelings last night.

The gold medalist became emotional when thinking about her first public outing while attending the 2018 ESPYs with rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins. Before heading out to the award show, Jenner told her Instagram followers, "Life is good!"

And after months of speculation, it appears the former reality star might be ready to make it official with the young model, considering their very public appearance together last night.

While the couple insists they are simply friends, the two definitely appear to be quite cozy with one another.

From sharing a dog to potentially sharing a home together, we are breaking down everything you need to know about the Olympian's potential new girlfriend.