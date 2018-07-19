Olympic Figure Skater Mirai Nagasu Almost Pursued a Golf Career

Mirai Nagasu would've tried to follow in the footsteps of Tiger Woods and Michelle Wie had she not pursued a career as a pro figure skater.

At the 2018 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, the 25-year-old Olympian talked to E! News' Sibley Scoles about her passion for golf.

When asked what sport she would pursue if she wasn't a figure skater, Nagasu said, "I would pick golf. My parents put me in golf before I chose figure skating, but I would pick golf for the scholarships and because I would want to be the Michelle Wie of golf. But I chose figure skating instead."