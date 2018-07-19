The Titans Trailer Is Violent, Moody and Has Robin Saying "F--k Batman!"

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 6:32 AM

This isn't the brightly colored world of The CW's DC Comics superheroes, this is DC Universe's Titans and Robin (Brenton Thwaites) says f—k. Yep, in the new trailer for Titans, the first series for DC Universe, the new DC Entertainment streaming service, Robin says these two words: "F—k Batman." He also takes down a squad of goons and fires some guns…which is not a thing Robin nor Batman usually do.

The trailer sets the stage for the new series based on the superhero team that reached new popularity heights in the 1980s under Marv Wolfman and George Perez. The series features Thwaites' Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire and Ryan Porter as Beast Boy.

The ensemble cast also includes Alan Richtson as Hawk and Minka Kelly as Dove, vigilante crime fighters. They're also featured in some intense and bloody action in the trailer above.

"You don't know what I've become," Robin says. So, this is a far cry from Teen Titans Go! And basically every other DC show on TV—think more along the lines of the gritty and dark world of Netflix's Marvel superheroes…only the Titans say "f—k."

Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are executive producers on the series.

No premiere date for the series has been announced.

