Ariana Grande's New Lavender Hair Color Just Inspired Our Next Trip to the Salon

Ariana Grande is showing off her new 'do.

The 25-year-old "God Is a Woman" singer debuted her new lavender hair color on Wednesday. Grande posted a photo to social media showing her striking a pose in a Polaroid image. "Lavender," she captioned the post, adding on Instagram Story that the new look is "jus for fun."

Grande's fiancé Pete Davidson reacted to her lavender hair in her Instagram comments, posting five purple heart emojis. The singer replied to Davidson's comment, "omw back already."

Saturday Night Live comedian Davidson just started filming his new movie, Big Time Adolescence, in Upstate New York. He posted a photo of the movie's clapperboard on Instagram Wednesday with the caption, "here we go."