An Oral History of Australian Idol Season 1: Backstage Secrets, Shock Exits and That Gold Dress Moment

COSIMA FALLS AT THE FINISH

In the penultimate round of the series, Guy Sebastian was named the first contestant through to the finale, and Andrew G announced that only 0.8 percent divided the audience votes for Cosima De Vito and Shannon Noll. James Mathison then announced that Cosima had something to say. "I'd like to thank all of my supporters," she shakily read from a note pulled from her pocket. "Unfortunately, I have a temporary condition that's affecting my voice. It's forced me to make the decision to leave the competition."

Cosima De Vito: After visiting an ENT specialist, I was told I had soft nodules, which with rest and speech therapy would disappear without the need for an operation. Out of fear, I did what I thought was the best thing to regain my voice. It took years before I could watch the playback from the night. I have no regrets. I placed my health ahead of my vanity. The idea of losing my voice indefinitely was my greatest fear.

I would have preferred that my decision to exit had been announced earlier in the day. People were still voting, and I had already made my decision. It was the timing that made people angry. They announced Guy through to finals, and then I announced I wasn't going through. It appeared as though I was making the decision on the spot because I might potentially not go through. Obviously, that wasn't the case. The backlash that followed wasn't pleasant.

Stephen Tate: We were just gutted for her. I can tell you there were some very late-night meetings about what we were going to do and what it meant for the voting and what it meant for our number of episodes. It certainly threw the spanner in the works.

Marcia Hines: I felt relieved for her. She could have done major damage to her vocal chords.

Paulini Curuenavuli: I knew that she wasn't feeling well. There were four of us left in the house and she was getting quite sick and struggling. But I didn't expect her to pull out at all. Just because of her personality. She's so strong. I was like, "Jeez, why didn't she do it on my week!" No, only joking.

Mark Holden: There are some people who, when you shine a light on them, they grow, and Guy was one of those. The further he went into the competition, the better he got. The more light that was shone on him, he just grew like a flower. Other people, the more light you shine on them, they shrivel and crack.

Osher Günsberg: In her heart, she may have thought, "If I can't give absolutely everything, I shouldn't give anything." But I think she absolutely would have been Top 2. Even If she was on 75 percent of her tonal range, she still had such an emotional ability in the way she sang. I felt that Australia would have forgiven her for not being 100 percent. Even if she had gone out and missed some notes, the chance that Australia would have given her for redemption after the show was over would have been different. It was really tough.