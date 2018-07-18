How to Wear Basketball Shorts Like Joan Smalls and Kim Kardashian

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 4:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Joan Smalls

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

She shoots and...she scores! 

The crowd is going wild for a new athleisure trend that's changing the game: basketball shorts paired with heels. We first spotted the new interpretation of menswear back a few years back when Miley Cyrus and Rihanna introduced the look through their street style. Now that athleisure has become a wardrobe staple in pop culture, we're seeing these men's shorts more frequently.

Just take Joan Smalls, who combined lingerie and sportswear for a standout look. Who knew that basketball shorts could look so sultry?!

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

While you may not have thought of these shorts as a must-have, it makes sense that they're a go-to for the model and style influencers like Kim Kardashian. Like a boyfriend jean, the loose-fitting silhouette provides comfort and pairs well with curve-hugging tops. The style is masculine and sporty, yet with high heels the finished look is sexy and edgy.

Ready to adopt this style into your wardrobe? Shop the celeb style below!

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Kim Kardasian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star elevates the simple and casual style, pairing her Adidas shorts and a tank top combination with a flawless beauty look and high heels. 

ESC: Basketball Short Style

Shop Kim's Style

Wildfox Basic Pullover, $88; H&M Jersey Tank Top, $6; Adidas Women's Originals 3-Stripes Shorts, $30; by the way. Dylan Heel, $78

ESC: Joan Smalls

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Joan Smalls

The model makes basketball shorts look sexy, pairing it with lingerie, heels and a crossbody bag. To copy her style, opt for a high-rise teddy and low-hanging shorts, creating attention-grabbing cutouts.

Article continues below

ESC: Basketball Short Style

Shop Joan's Style

Daniel Patrick Cold Shoulder Bomber, $550; Aldo Greenwald Purse, $55; Savage x Fenty Lace Teddy, $79; Daniel Patrick Roaming Gym Short, $250; Alice & Olivia Tamryn Heel, $395

ESC: Rihanna

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Rihanna

The Fenty designer started looking this look long ago. She adds a sporty twist to the trend with a dad cap and mesh top, and a feminine edge with red lipstick.

ESC: Basketball Short Style

Shop Rihanna's Style

Ivy Park Mesh Logo Hooded Bodysuit, $70; DSTLD Leather Hat, $75; Nike Men's Layup 2.0 Shorts, Now $25; Senso Urielle Heels, $229

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Joan Smalls Shares How to Wear Lingerie IRL

RELATED ARTICLE: Kelly Rowland's Go-To Razor and More Shaving Products for Glowing Legs

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Joan Smalls , Kim Kardashian , Rihanna , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , VG , Shopping , Fashion
Latest News
Russell Wilson, Ciara, 2018 ESPYs

Best Dressed Stars at ESPY Awards 2018: Ciara, Chloe Kim and More

ESC: G-Eazy, 2018 ESPYs

Riskiest Looks at ESPY Awards 2018: G-Eazy, Lolo Jones and More

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian’s Best Holistic Beauty Secrets Revealed

ESC: Sorry to Bother You

7 Style Secrets From Tessa Thompson’s Sorry to Bother You You Probably Missed

ESC: Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson's Summer Glow Is Courtesy of This Natural Ingredient

ESC: Heidi Klum

Finally, Heidi Klum Reveals Her Skin-Care Secret for Timeless Beauty

ESC: Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland's Go-To Razor and More Shaving Products for Glowing Legs

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.