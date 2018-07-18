ESPYS 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The biggest stars in sports are ditching their jerseys for formal wear as they attend the 2018 ESPYS.

The 26th annual ceremony is taking place tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with race car driver Danica Patrick serving as the host.

The show has recognized both individual and team performance in a variety of sports. This year, there are over 35 categories, including special honors. The winners are determined by a combination of online fan votes and votes from sports professionals.

Set to present at the event are athletes, actors and singers alike including Jennifer Garner, G-Eazy, Jon Stewart and Russell Wilson.

Stay tuned to the gallery below to see the best looks on the red carpet, which we will be updating with new arrivals throughout the night.