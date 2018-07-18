You’ll Love Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Even More After Watching Them Salsa Dance

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 2:41 PM

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Instagram

Elsa Pataky/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are the definition of couple goals.

The Australian and his actress wife showed off their kind-of sexy salsa moves while celebrating her 42nd birthday on Wednesday. Their silly dance to the hit song "Despacito" ignited a flurry of laughs from their family and friends, and even themselves.

Elsa told her followers in an Instagram post it was the "best birthday ever, with all the people I love, especially this one, always making me laugh!"

The Thor star acknowledged that there was definitely some room for improvement on his Instagram video of the two dancing. He joked, "Gave my wife a dance lesson for her birthday, I should've given myself one too."

Photos

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky's Cutest Family Moments

The couple, who has been married since 2010, have had their fair share of ups and downs, especially after Hemsworth skyrocketed to success with his role in Thor. But Pataky would not have had it any other way. "In the beginning it was beautiful—when I met him he wasn't known at all and I grew with him and experienced all his successes and changes, and then he became just so huge and I've been sharing that too," the birthday girl told Vogue Australia in May.

She continued, "Going through every moment and being there with him with every success was actually a good thing—we grew together. It's difficult when you go from being an unknown person to a very known person and all the changes that come with that."

"It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities, but love each other so much. We make it work," the mother-of-three explained.

It helps that the family permanently resides in Chris' native Australia, which provides them the opportunity to focus on their family and each other.

The family can frequently be spotted enjoying the great outdoors in the country down under, with Chris often taking out the youngsters for some seaside fun and even sneaking in the occasional smooch with his wife.

Happy Birthday Elsa!

