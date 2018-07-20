How Julianne Hough Truly Came Into Her Own Before Turning 30

1. Ending Stigmas: The active dancer has persistently spoken out about her personal struggle with endometriosis and recently partnered with AbbVie and SpeakENDO.com to encourage women to seek treatment for their painful symptoms. In order to raise awareness about the debilitating disorder, Hough spoke to E! News about her 10-year battle, was the keynote speaker at the #BlogHer18 event and appeared as the cover girl of the November 2017 Health Magazine.

In an interview with E! News, the celebrity admitted she initially avoided the "endometriosis talk" with her husband, but after experiencing his support, she encourages people with endometriosis to speak up, saying "As hard as it was for me to let go of that control, it's actually amazing. Whether that's your significant other, your family, a friend, your coworkers, whatever it may be, this should not be something you should be afraid of. It doesn't define who you are. In fact, I own it now, and I am so glad that I have a voice to be able to help people with it."

2. World Wanderer: Since her marriage to Brooks Laich only a week and a half before her 29th birthday, the actress has continued to fuel her wanderlust at every opportunity. Starting with her African honeymoon in Seychelles and Kenya, the Safe Haven star has visited Alaska for a reunion with her high school besties, the Canadian Rockies for a jam-packed nature retreat and Paris for a romantic getaway with her hockey player hubby.