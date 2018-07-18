Shawn Mendes Speaks Out on Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Engagement

Shawn Mendes is breaking his silence on Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's recent engagement.

The 19-year-old "Stitches" singer was romantically linked to the 21-year-old model as recently as May, but the duo always maintained that they're just friends. In June, Baldwin went on to reunite with Bieber, who proposed to her weeks later while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Now, Mendes is opening up about the couple's engagement and shutting down any rumors of a feud in a new interview with The Project. When asked to choose his "favorite Justin," between Bieber and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mendes picked Trudeau. But that doesn't mean there's any bad blood between the singers.