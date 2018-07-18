Liv Tyler Addresses Old Orlando Bloom Romance Rumors

It was not a romance made in Middle Earth heaven.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday night, Liv Tylerwas asked by a fan about those age-old rumors that she dated her Lord of the Rings co-star Orlando Bloomback in the day. The answer was a firm no.

"No, never, ever, ever," she answered. "He's one of my oldest friends obviously—we grew up together and we were in Lord of the Rings together, but no we never dated."

When asked for some elaboration from Cohen, Tyler clarified that they came up in Hollywood together as 20somethings.

At the time, the star was engaged to her first husband, British musician Royston Langdon "and madly in love with him so, I wasn't on the market," she added.

In conclusion, "No, I've never gone out with Orlando," she said.