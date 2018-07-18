Jeff Goldblum Gets Shirtless Statue Erected in London and Tourists Are Mesmerized

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 9:34 AM

Well, there it is. When you least expect it, life finds a way to reward us with more Jeff Goldblum.

More than two decades before Chris Pratt both trained and battled dinosaurs on the big screen, Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm mesmerized and perplexed viewers with a now-memed-to-death shirtless scene in the original Jurassic Park film. The European telecommunications company Now TV recently had a 25-foot-long statue replica of the character in all his shirtless glory erected in Potters Fields in front of London's Tower Bridge.

Scores of tourists and locals have flocked to the area to take photos of the glorious art masterpiece, with some sitting in deck chairs in front of it, enjoying the view of Goldblum.

The statue weighs about 330 pounds and was commissioned in honor of the 25th anniversary of the U.K. release of the 1993 movie, which spawned a whole trilogy and the Jurassic World film series, which includes the recently released movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Photos

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Movie Pics

Jeff Goldblum, Statue

John Phillips/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum, Statue

John Phillips/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic Park, GIF

Universal Pictures

In the scene in question, Goldblum's character lies in recovery, sweaty with his black shirt opened to reveal his chest, after breaking his leg in a Tyrannosaurus Rex attack.

"It's supposed to be Costa Rica, right? So things are hot and I'm sure I'm in some sort of fever. So all the logic is that we gotta get some of these wet clothes off immediately," Goldblum, 65, told Yahoo! Entertainment earlier this year. "As I remember, I don't think anybody fought me on that."

TAGS/ Jeff Goldblum , Jurassic Park , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
