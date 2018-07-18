The Challenge's Natalie Negrotti Comes Out as Pansexual

During an interview with Us Weekly for the podcast Watch With Us!, Negrotti said coming to terms with her sexuality was a "28-year battle for me."

"I haven't told a lot of people except for the people I'm closest to," she explained, "and that's something I wanted to keep private. It wasn't aired on TV. It wasn't out to the public knowledge yet."

So, when Morris allegedly outed her, she decided to speak her truth.

"I wanted to set a standard because you can't do that," she told the podcast. "Because there are so many teenagers and kids that commit suicide every year because they get outed. She took something that was mine and she made it her own—and she did it really in a nasty way."

While Negrotti said she's since received "great support," she didn't originally plan to share her sexuality with her fans.

"My life is already out there. People speculate and spread rumors and articles about me that are truths and lies all the time," she said. "This was one thing that was, like, my own that I could protect, that was sacred to me, that no one knew. Now, like everyone is going to know."

As for her girlfriend, Negrotti told the podcast she's a "really great fit for me" and "someone that's really special to me." She also described her as her "biggest supporter."