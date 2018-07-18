Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Invite 1,200 Members of the Public to Wedding

Another royal wedding is coming up and you could be invited again!

Prince William and Prince Harrys cousin and Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Eugenie, 28, is set to marry longtime beau Jack Brooksbank, 32, on October 12 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place where the latter prince tied the knot with Meghan Markle in May.

It was announced on Wednesday on the website of Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, that 1,200 members of the U.K. public can apply to be invited to the castle grounds to witness the bridge and groom and their guests arriving and departing the venue. Harry and Meghan had also invited 1,200 members of the general public to the grounds of Windsor Castle to help celebrate their wedding.

Applicants must be living at a U.K. or British Forces postal address and all children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Applications must be submitted by August 8.