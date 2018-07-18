Paris Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan a "Pathological Liar" on Instagram

Paris Hilton just threw a flame in her decade-long feud with Lindsay Lohan.

Things seemed to have mellowed out for these famous frenemies until the heiress-turned-DJ brought their tumultuous history back to the surface with a single Instagram comment.

A Paris fan account on Instagram shared a montage of paparazzi videos of Lohan in the 2000s. The first clip is a famous one from November 2006, in which she alleged her foe had hit her in the arm with a drink at a friend's house the night before. Then, in the second section of footage, she backtracked on the claim and denied that the fellow star had hurt her after Paris urged her to tell the photographers the truth. This was taken, of course, on the infamous night the two were photographed in a car with Britney Spears.