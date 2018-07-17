Kate Upton Debuts Growing Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hot mama alert!

Kate Upton just walked her first red carpet since announcing her pregnancy, stepping out alongside hubby Justin Verlander for Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C.

The swimsuit model showcased her tiny (but growing!) baby bump in a chic white pantsuit, paired with white stilettos, gold hoop earrings and retro cat-eye sunglasses. As per usual, the Houston Astros pitcher looked handsome in a green checkered suit and wayfarer shades. 

Over the weekend, the lovebirds—who tied the knot eight months ago—revealed they're expecting baby No. 1 with a stylish snapshot of the mom-to-be posing on a balcony. 

Photos

Stars and Their Sport Studs

"#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander," the 26-year-old shared at the time. Justin, 35, also gushed, "You're going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can't wait to start this new journey with you! You're the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I've ever met! I'm so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much." 

It's been quite a year for Upton, who recently nabbed the top spot on Maxim's Hot 100 List. 

Reflecting on her Italian nuptials, the blonde bombshell gushed to the mag, "I got to marry my best friend. He's an amazing man. He's so supportive and focused and motivated, and he inspires me every day. I'm so very lucky that he's my husband." 

Congratulations to the happy couple! We can't wait to watch Kate's pregnancy journey unfold. 

