Go Inside Jim Parsons' $9 Million Los Angeles Mansion Before It's Sold

Now we know where Sheldon Cooper goes home to every night.

As Jim Parsons continues working on the successful comedy The Big Bang Theory, the actor has decided to put his home on the market.

According to Trulia, the three-bedroom, four-bath home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz became available for $8.95 million.

And for those wondering what one gets with such a price tag, we have some answers.

The Spanish-style home is tucked behind gates allowing secure privacy for any homeowner. The master suit features a new copper bath, spacious closet and dressing area and a balcony that features breathtaking views of the hills.