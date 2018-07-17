Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams ''Proudly'' Seeking Help For Depression

According to TMZ, the star is being treated at a facility outside of Los Angeles.

In October of last year, the 37-year-old went on The Talk, where she reflected on the feelings of sadness she felt at the peak of her career. At the time, the singer questioned how she could be in "one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression."

As she did today, the entertainer sought help and reached out to Matthew Knowles, who was her manager during her time in the band. She recalled, "When I disclosed it to our manager at the time, bless his heart, he was like, 'You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You're about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?'"