Kourtney Kardashian Is ''Frustrated'' by Younes Bendjima's ''Impulsive'' Instagram Comment

Younes Bendjima is in the dog house.

The model is regretting the shade he threw when girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian posted a rather revealing booty pic to Instagram on Monday. While it was quickly deleted, Bendjima was still outed by The Shade Room, who shared a screenshot of the 25-year-old commenting, "That's what you need to show to get likes?"

Apparently this issue has arisen in the past, with a source telling E! News, "Kourtney doesn't appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive. She's frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn't going to stop doing what she's doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it."