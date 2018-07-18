Why Priyanka Chopra Is Changing Her Policy on Public Relationships

The evidence is there. Should someone choose to Google Priyanka Chopra's history, it will turn up a list of (mostly actors) she has purportedly dated over the years. And the actress herself has copped to being in a relationship at some point, telling India Today earlier this year that she was newly single.

But that's pretty much it.

Despite being in the public consciousness since 2000, the year she nabbed the title of Miss World, Chopra has never so much as mentioned a boyfriend by name and she certainly hasn't gone full "We're a couple. We're in love," like her pal Meghan Markle.

"I've never flaunted my relationships," she told Filmfare in 2016, citing her belief in buri nazar, the evil eye. "So if something is important to you, you protect it and keep it close to your heart." Which means she's worked hard to prevent people from dissecting her most treasured of connections. "All my life," she explained, "I've never commented on the fact whether I'm in a relationship or not."