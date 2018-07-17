When Real Housewives Stars Miss Reunions: Luann de Lesseps Isn't the First

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 7:53 AM
Luann de Lesseps is sitting out The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion, but Lu is not the first Real Housewife to miss the season-ending summit.
Luann, who entered rehab after an arrest during filming of the TV season, returned to treatment, it was announced on July 16. People first reported Luann's return to treatment with a statement from her reality TV costar Bethenny Frankel.
"This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided —with their support—that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday's reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process," Bethenny said.
"Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs. Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time. It's a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her," Bethenny continued.
Bravo issued a statement of their own. "Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health," the network said in a statement to E! News. "She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."
Bravo
A rehab stint also kept a Housewives star from across the country from a reunion when Kim Richards missed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season two reunion festivities due to treatment. She filmed a separate interview with Andy Cohen. Then, the following season Adrienne Maloof didn't attend the RHOBH season three reunion.
"Adrienne won't be here to tell her side of the story. Not only is she absent tonight, but she won't be on the show next season," Andy said. "Adrienne Maloof's final act as a Housewife is not showing up tonight."
Adrienne had been feuding with Brandi Glanville and threatening legal action during the course of the taping and airing. Adrienne has since returned to the series as a guest.
Back on the East Coast, Jacqueline Laurita skipped The Real Housewives of New Jersey season three reunion. In a Bravo blog, Jacqueline said she was too drained to attend the third season reunion and face Teresa Giudice.
Bravo
"I don't regret at all not being there. I do regret for disappointing our fans and the stress I put on Bravo by not attending. For that, I am sorry. I appreciate how most of you respected my choice not to go, however there are still some of you that were left very confused and disappointed…It was too difficult for me to go to the season three reunion, because I was very drained emotionally and overtired from crying all night out of frustration and sadness. It would have been very difficult to look at Teresa and not be able to express what I was actually feeling. Even if I had attended, none of your questions would have been answered," she wrote.
The cast was filming season four as season three aired, so Jacqueline could not have adequately explained her mindset, she said. "My animosity would have been unexplainable. As you remember, Teresa and I were fine in season three. I can't even say that the entire reason I didn't attend was because of Teresa. There were other factors involved in my decision, but my disappointment with her was a big one," she said.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
