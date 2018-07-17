Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Donald Trump a "Little Wet Noodle" After Vladimir Putin Press Conference

The Terminator is calling out the Commander.

Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't typically bite his tongue when it comes to President Donald Trump's behavior and this week was no different. The American leader kicked off the week with a controversial news conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland on Monday. Trump came under fire for challenging American intelligence agencies' conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election as he stood beside Putin.

Meanwhile, the American star and former California governor was watching the conference from home and had a few words for the former Apprentice host.

"President Trump, I just saw your press conference with President Putin and it was embarrassing," he said into the camera. "I mean you stood there like a little wet noodle—like a little fan boy."