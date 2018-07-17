Danica Patrick Opens Up About Dating Her "Hot" Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are one of the most athletic couples in sports. On Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the former race car driver opened up about what it's really like to date the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

While Patrick said she's now the "biggest Packers fan," she admitted this wasn't always the case. In fact, she actually grew up rooting for the team's rival, the Chicago Bears.

But does Rodgers share her passion for driving?

"Aaron is a really good driver actually," Patrick said when asked who drives on dates. She also quipped that the football star probably has fewer tickets—noting she once got pulled over three times in three days.