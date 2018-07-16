Finally, Heidi Klum Reveals Her Skin-Care Secret for Timeless Beauty

If we didn't know better, we'd say that Heidi Klum drinks from the fountain of youth.

Since her rise to fame in the late '90s, the America's Got Talent judge's physical appearance hasn't changed much. After twenty plus years in the business, four children, a more than a decade of Project Runway, she's as radiant as ever. Finally, we know why.

"I do like a scrub," she told E! News at a celebration for her Ocean Drive cover during Miami Swim Week. "It's called Aapri. You can get it at the drugstore, because I believe it's good to exfoliate twice a week. You know, it keeps your skin rejuvenating, making new skin over and over again."