No, Pete Davidson Did Not Give Ariana Grande and Ex Cazzie David the Same Necklace

Pete Davidson is shutting down any claims that he gave fiancé Ariana Grande and his ex, Cazzie David, the same necklace.

On Saturday, the comedian shared a photo to Instagram of Ariana wearing his late father's pendant. His father Scott Davidson was reportedly wearing the FDNY badge necklace when he died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York.

Davidson told his followers, "She's the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much."

However, it didn't take long before some eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the Saturday Night Live star had given the very same necklace to his ex-girlfriend, Cazzie David.

One Instagram user commented, "It's so ridiculous that he gave it to his ex and said the same thing."