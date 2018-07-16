Kelly Rowland's Go-To Razor and More Shaving Products for Glowing Legs

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Razor bumps, dull blades, forgotten patches of hair, dry skin—what's keeping you from radiant legs?
In order to ensure your legs are hydrated, hairless and silky post-shave, you'll need to invest in the right razors, shaving cream and moisturizers for your skin. So, if you're struggling with any of the skin ailments mentioned above, most likely, one or more of your products are lacking.
Here's the catch: Walking through the beauty aisle of your favorite drugstore won't help. How do you choose what's best for you when every product promises the best shave?
Cue beauty bombshell Kelly Rowland, who revealed that her "new favorite thing" is the solution to your razor woes.
"I wish it was out the first time I shaved my legs," she told Cosmopolitan. "It's the first bi-directional razor, and I'm really stinking impressed. My 12-year-old self, who had very hairy legs, would have really appreciated this during my first shave. If you don't have it and you haven't shaved your legs yet, this is the first one to use. Trust me."
Want to know which product Kelly swears by? Check out the celeb's favorite razor and editor's picks of the best shaving products below!
Schick Intuition f.a.b.
This razor allows you to move the razor pushed downwards or pulled upwards without snagging the skin. The first of its kind, the razor is perfect for areas of your legs where hair grows in various directions.
Kelly's go-to razor: Women's Razor With 1 Razor Handle and 2 Razor Blade Refills, $8
EOS
Dry skin? This shaving cream contains coconut oil, shea butter and mango butter to soothe skin while you're shaving.
Sensitive Skin Shave Cream, $4
Billie
If you shave every day or frequently, this subscription service will make your life easier. For one, the company is made for women, becoming one of the first to feature body hair in advertisement campaigns. Plus, it deliver everything you need to your door.
Starter Kit - Coral, $9
Mary Louise Cosmetics
The brand of all-natural products offers an aftershave oil for specifically for women. Made with bay leaves, the balm soothes your skin, prevents wrinkles and contains anti-bacterial properties.
Bay Rum Aftershave Balm, $21
Sphynx
Missed a spot? Don't worry. This 3-in-1 portable razor allows you to spray your skin with water, lather with its pre-shave bar and shave with its razor, no matter where you are.
Portable Razor, $15
Tree Hut
Although in-grown hairs typically occur in the bikini area, this body scrub removes dead skin, which causes ingrown hairs, and lifts the hair, so you can get a close shave.
Bare Shave Prep Sugar Scrub, $10
Aveeno
This shave cream uses soy extract and skin conditioners, such as coriander, to better your shave and reduce hair growth.
Shave Gel, Positively Smooth, Lightly Fragranced, $5
SheaMoisture
With African black soap, shea butter, willow bark extract and coconut oil, this shave cream promises to heal ingrown hair, razor bumps and skin discoloration.
Shave Butter Créme, $9