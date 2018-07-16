Vicki Gunvalson on The Real Housewives of Orange County Pledge She Made With Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge

Vicki Gunvalson, the OG of the OC, is back for The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13. After the emotional season 12 reunion, Vicki made up with pals-turned-enemies Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador and the trio appear to still be going strong.

"We're good," Vicki told E! News' Melanie Bromley. "I said I will do my part to never, ever betray them and they've also got to agree not to heart me and betray me. I think we've come to a really good meeting of the minds and they did some bad things and I did some bad things, but we were able to just put it aside ‘cause I care about them. I really, genuinely, care about those girls."

Vicki said "it was a like a cancer, so to speak" in her relationships with Tamra and Shannon last season. "It just couldn't get cut out," she said.

As for her season 12 pal Kelly Dodd, well, things might not be as great there. Vicki went on a double-date with Kelly's ex-husband…

"Kelly didn't like that," Vicki admitted. Kelly found out about it and "she got mad at me," Vicki said.

Joining Vicki, Shannon, Tamra and Kelly this year are newcomers Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. Click play on the video to see what Vicki had to say about the newbies.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

