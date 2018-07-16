ESPYS 2018: Russell Wilson, Jennifer Garner, Adam Rippon and More Set to Present

World famous athletes aren't the only ones attending the 2018 ESPYS.

As the countdown continues for the annual award show airing this Wednesday from Los Angeles, E! News has all the details on who will be attending and presenting.

Sports fans Kate Beckinsale, Chadwick Boseman, Alison Brie, G-Eazy, Jennifer Garner, Olivia Holt, Allison Janney, Jon Stewart and Jessica Szohr are just some of the familiar faces set to present inside the Microsoft Theater.

As for athletes, Olympians Adam Rippon, Mikaela Shiffrin and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will present some of the biggest awards of the night.

The live event presented by Capital One is expected to be an unforgettable event thanks partly to host Danica Patrick.