Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary Goes Behind the Scenes With Seth Rogen's "High School" Graduation Speech

Freaks and Geeks holds a special place in the hearts of viewers, TV critics and of course the cast and crew. The short-lived high school-set NBC series from Paul Feig ran for just 18 episodes from 1999-2000, but it remains a favorite of many—including the stars it helped launch, like Seth Rogen, James Franco and Jason Segel.

A&E is taking viewers behind the scenes of the beloved series with Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary as part of the Biography limited series Cultureshock. In the doc, direct Brent Hodge sat down with Feig, Judd Apatow, Rogen, Segel, Linda Caredllini, Busy Philipps and most of primary cast to discuss their time on the show and how it impacted them. There's also behind-the-scenes footage from the show, which you can see in the clip above.