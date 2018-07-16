Ladies of London Star Annabelle Neilson Dead at 49

Tragedy has struck the Ladies of London family.

Former cast member Annabelle Neilson has died at 49 years old, according to multiple outlets.

The London Metropolitan Police confirmed to E! News that officers were called to an address reportedly belonging to Annabelle on July 12 after a woman had been "found deceased at the location."

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time. They also couldn't confirm an identity.

Fans first met the model and London socialite in season one and two of the Bravo reality show. According to her Bravo profile, she was a fixture in the international party circuit and born into a wealthy aristocratic family.