John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Recreate The Love Boat—and It's Hilarious

by Carissa Almendarez | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 11:42 AM

Love Boat soon will be making another run...thanks to Chrissy Teigen!

The supermodel never fails to make us laugh with her "no filter" social media posts and we love it even more when she includes famous hubby John Legend into the fun. 

This weekend was no different when Teigen posted her very own version of the theme song intro to the 1970s American comedy series The Love Boat while cruising the waters in Malibu. 

Lucky for us, a couple members of Teigen's squad make it into the video including her singing/songwriting partner for life as the captain and celebrity hairstylist/bff, Jen Atkin, as 3rd Stewardess.

"LOVE BOAT MALIBU starring @johnlegend @mrmikerosenthal @jenatkinhair @meghan.mackenzie @lukecdillon @chefpaulbarbosa," she shared on Instagram with the video clip that may just be going viral for all the right reasons.  

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

The parody is almost uncanny to the original version with Legend being introduced as captain as he playfully holds up binoculars just as Gavin MacLeod did in his introduction to the same part. Not so similar is when Atkin gets sick over the edge of the boat when her part is introduced.

We appreciate this cast keeping it real and showing us that sailing the seas in a private yacht with your closest family and friends isn't all that glamorous. Motion sickness is very much a possibility.

The Lip Sync Battle host has been hanging in Malibu lately in part to celebrate her new collaboration with Becca Cosmetics, BECCAXCHRISSY.

Reboots have been quite the craze lately and we put in our vote for The Love Boat reboot starring Chrissy Teigen and pals. Anyone else?

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
