John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Recreate The Love Boat—and It's Hilarious

Love Boat soon will be making another run...thanks to Chrissy Teigen!

The supermodel never fails to make us laugh with her "no filter" social media posts and we love it even more when she includes famous hubby John Legend into the fun.

This weekend was no different when Teigen posted her very own version of the theme song intro to the 1970s American comedy series The Love Boat while cruising the waters in Malibu.

Lucky for us, a couple members of Teigen's squad make it into the video including her singing/songwriting partner for life as the captain and celebrity hairstylist/bff, Jen Atkin, as 3rd Stewardess.

"LOVE BOAT MALIBU starring @johnlegend @mrmikerosenthal @jenatkinhair @meghan.mackenzie @lukecdillon @chefpaulbarbosa," she shared on Instagram with the video clip that may just be going viral for all the right reasons.