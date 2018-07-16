Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Are All Smiles in New Christening Portrait

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 3:32 AM

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis Christening

CAMERA PRESS/Matt Porteous/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images

After releasing four portraits from Prince Louis' christening, Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised royal admirers by sharing one more photo of their smiling baby boy.

In the new portrait, the Duchess of Cambridge beams as she holds her third child close. Little Louis is also smiling from ear to ear.

Kensington Palace shared the picture via its official Instagram account on Monday.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis," the caption read. "The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do."

See Prince Louis' Official Christening Photos With the Royal Family

While the first set of portraits were taken by celebrity portrait photographer Matt Holyoak, this new photo was snapped by Matt Porteous—an award-winning photographer who also took Prince George's third birthday portraits.

Porteous expressed his excitement over the new photographs on Instagram.

"Moments like these," he wrote. "'It was an honour and a privilege to photograph the christening of Prince Louis' #princelouis @kensingtonroyal."

Holyoak also released a close-up of the Duchess and her third child in the first set of portraits. The rest showed Kate and Louis posing alongside other members of the royal family, including William, George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. They also smiled alongside the Middletons, including Kate's parents, Carole and Michael, as well as her siblings, Pippa Middleton and James William Middleton.

The christening took place on July 9—just a few months after Louis' birth.

Click here to see the rest of Louis' christening portraits.

