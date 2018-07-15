See Prince Louis' Official Christening Photos With the Royal Family

On the count of three royals, say cheese!

On Sunday afternoon, Kensington Palace surprised royal watchers when they released the official portraits from Prince Louis' christening.

In the pictures captured by Matt Holyoak, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton and Prince William gather around in the Morning Room at Clarence House following Prince Louis' baptism in the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate's family including Carole and Michael Middleton, James Middleton, Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews also look their best for the shots.

While there are plenty of family pictures to admire, the photographer also captured a mother-son moment between the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis that fans are sure to be talking about.