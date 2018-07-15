Camila Mendes Is All Smiles Talking About New Boyfriend Victor Houston

Camila Mendes is happy being single no more.

The Riverdale actress was all smiles when asked about her new beau, Victor Houston, in an interview with E! News' at the 2018 Beautycon event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"I can confirm, sure, I don't care," she said, adding, "Sorry, guys."

Mendes and Houston went public with their romance last month with some PDA Instagram pics taken during her 24th birthday weekend in the Hamptons. A source told E! News at the time that the Riverdale actress has been dating him for the past two months, adding that they had attended neighboring high schools in Florida and had reconnected recently in New York.