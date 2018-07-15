Kendall Jenner Cheers on Harry Styles at His Last Solo Tour Concert

Other celebs spotted at Harry's show at the Forum included fellow single Shawn Mendes, who also spent much time dancing, Kate Beckinsale, Meghan Trainor and her fiancé Daryl Sabara, Phoebe Tonkin and 5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford.

Harry, who began his tour in September, gave a heartfelt speech onstage at his final show.

"If my memory serves me any good, on January 14th of 2014 was the first time I walked into this building," he said. "I walked through that tunnel over there, I walked in and the Eagles were sound-checking. I walked in and I've never heard anything so sweet in my entire musical life and since I walked into this room I've always wanted to play it."

"I'm gonna go away for a little while and make some more music and then I'll see you very soon," he said. "It's been an honor to play in front of you every night … and thank you for trusting me by coming to a concert at all. Thank you."

Harry also read aloud a fan's sign bearing the words, "I'm gay and I love you," sparking cheers.

"I mean, we're all a little bit gay, aren't we?" the singer told the crowd, sparking more cheers.