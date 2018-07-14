Pete Davidson Is Mesmerized by Ariana Grande in "God Is a Woman" Behind-the-Scenes Video

Pete Davidson can't take his eyes off Ariana Grande.

On Saturday, Grande took to Instagram to share a clip of her fiancé from what appears to be the set of her "God Is a Woman" music video. The behind-the-scenes clip shows Davidson watching Grande do her thing, and the Saturday Night Live comedian appears completely mesmerized by the singer.

"omg now that the songs out i can show u this whole clip sjsksksjsjs that face @petedavidson," Grande captioned the video post. Davidson's face in the clip is priceless!

It was just yesterday that Grande released her latest track off of her upcoming Sweetener album. Hours later, Grande gave fans another treat when she dropped the music video for the song.