Ashley Greene Poses Naked on Nude Beach During Honeymoon With Paul Khoury

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 14, 2018 1:12 PM

Ashley Greene, Honeymoon

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury got rather naughty on their honeymoon.

The two recently vacationed in Hawaii, where they visited a nude beach. The 31-year-old Twilight actress posted a photo of herself posing naked on the sand on Friday.

"He keeps me wild and free #nudebeach #whiteboycray #honeymoon," Greene wrote.

"His pants better be off #paulkhoury," a fan wrote.

"Obvi!" Green replied.

While public nudity is illegal on beaches in state parks in Hawaii, there are several shores around the islands where many residents and tourists still strip down. Greene's photo shows two men near the water, wearing swimming trunks.

"Clothing optional," Greene commented. "We chose none obviously."

 

Also on Friday, Greene shared an Instagram Story video of her and Khoury driving to the beach.

"Last day of our honeymoon trip and where are we going, babe?" she asks her husband.

"Nude beach!" he replies.

"It's very romantic," she said, laughing.

On Saturday, Greene posted a photo of her and Khoury kissing near a waterfall.

"#bliss," she wrote.

Green and Khoury wed in California last week in front of family and friends, including her former Twilight co-star Robert PattinsonAaron Paul and wife Lauren PaulEvan RossJosh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzáles and Cara Santana.

