5 OMG Moments in Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman" Video

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jul. 13, 2018 1:16 PM
Ariana Grande has dropped the music video for her new song, "God Is a Woman."
Hours after releasing the latest track off of her upcoming Sweetener album, Grande gave her fans a little treat to kick off the weekend, a new music video! The 25-year-old singer dropped the Dave Meyers-directed vid on Friday, and social media is in a frenzy over the visuals and Madonna's (vocal) appearance.
The music video opens with Grande dancing on the world and from there it takes viewers on a spiritual journey of female empowerment. Let's check out five OMG moments from Grande's "God Is a Woman" music video!
1. Silencing Her Haters: At just under a minute into the video, we see Grande sitting, watching a group of men literally throw insults—including "bitch" and "fake"— at her. But the words just bounce right off of her and Grande doesn't seem phased by their attempt to hurt her with their insults.
wait a damn minute...ariana’s pregnant? pic.twitter.com/Yh4nLcMWPP— f 🧚🏼♂️ (@sometimesariana) July 13, 2018
2. Mother Earth: "You different from the rest/And boy if you confess you might get blessed," Grande sings two minutes into the video as she cradles her midsection, which grows into what appears to be a baby bump.
Madonna narrating Samuel L. Jackson’s Ezekiel 25:17 from Pulp Fiction in the God Is A Woman music video ... WOW pic.twitter.com/VEZqzseKgi— linnéa, what's good? howdy (@swediishmonster) July 13, 2018
thank you @madonna ... u know why— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 11, 2018
3. Madonna: At around 2:24 minutes into the video, Madonna's voice can be heard reciting part of Samuel L. Jackson's Ezekiel 25:17 speech from Pulp Fiction. "And I will strike down upon thee, with great vengeance and furious anger, those who attempt to poison and destroy my sisters. And you will know my name is the Lord, when I lay my vengeance upon you."
This part of the video explains why Grande thanked the singer on social media earlier this week. Posting a photo of the duo together, Grande wrote, "thank you @madonna...u know why."
ME AFTER WATCHING GOD IS A WOMAN MUSIC VIDEO SKDKSJSJ @arianagrande pic.twitter.com/1uWjCyFmhI— citrene ♡ (@beIovedariana) July 13, 2018
4. Screaming Groundhogs: See above.
when ariana says god is a woman you better believe that god is a woman #godisawomanvideo pic.twitter.com/cF9XYkWogH— amb (@sweeteneramb) July 13, 2018
5. Michelangelo Ending: At the end of the video, Grande appears to show a female recreation of Michelangelo's The Creation of Adam painting.
