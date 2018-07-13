Is Mac Miller Rapping About Ariana Grande in His New Song? All the Drama Since Their Split

Ariana Grande/Instagram
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller just released new music on the same day, two months after their split.
At midnight, the 25-year-old singer dropped her new song, "God Is a Woman," while at the same time, her 26-year-old rapper ex released his new track, "Self Care." The duo called it quits in May after about two years together, and now fans think Miller is referencing his failed relationship with Grande on his new song.
"Can't trust no one, can't even trust yourself, yeah/And I love you, I don't love nobody else, yeah," Miller raps in the first verse.
Lyrics later include, "Yeah, I been reading them signs/I been losin' my, I been losin' my mind, yeah/Get the f--k out the way, must be this high to play/ It must be nice up above the lights, and what a lovely life that I made yeah."
"Well, didn't know what I was missing, now it see a lil' different/I was, thinking too much/Got stuck in oblivion, yeah, yeah," Miller later raps.
At the end of the song, we hear Miller say, "We play it cool we know we fucked up, yeah/You keep on sayin' you in love, so."
Even though it's only been two months since Grande and Miller broke up, so much has happened since their split.
About a week after their split was announced, Miller was arrested after allegedly crashing his car while he was under the influence, then fleeing the scene. E! News confirmed with the LAPD at the time that Miller was driving in the San Fernando Valley just before 1 a.m. when his 2016 G-Wagon hit a pole, knocking it over. Miller and his two passengers then fled the scene on foot, police added.
Miller also references his Mercedes in "Self Care," rapping, "That Mercedes drove me crazy, I was speedin'/Somebody save me from myself, yeah."
Days later, it was revealed that Grande had started dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. "It just started and is casual," a source told E! News at the time. That same week, Grande took to Twitter to clap back at a fan's version of her split with Miller.
"Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood," the fan's tweet read.
In response, Grande replied, "How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is ab me). I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s--t together is a very major problem."
She continued, "Let's please stop doing that. of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."
Instagram
At the end of May, Grande and Davidson made their relationship Instagram official. "Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realize what a great sense of humor she has. It makes them a good match," a source told E! News at the time. "They're having a good time."
Then, a few weeks and a couple of tattoos later, it was revealed that the couple is engaged.
"It's a recent engagement. They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time," a source shared with People in mid-June. "They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding."
The couple has since moved in together to a $16 million New York City apartment, and they continue to gush over each other on social media.
In support of Grande's new song, Davidson took to Instagram to share a photo of himself wearing a "God Is a Woman" shirt.