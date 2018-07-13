Sarah Palin Fires Back at Sacha Baron Cohen Amid Interview Controversy: "He's a Proven Liar"

She told ABC's Robin Robertsthat the interview was proposed to her as a legitimate sit-down to speak about veterans issues, the military and current events passed on to her by a speakers bureau, "which I would assume had done some vetting"

At one point in the interview, Palin said "enough was enough," took off her microphone and walked out. As she recalled, the interviewer she believed to be Cohen started showing her graphs with typos and statistics involving transgender propaganda that didn't look right to her. She also said that he falsely told her Chelsea Clintonhad been the recipient of a government-funded sex change.

Since leaving, she said nobody involved with the interview has returned her calls and she believes she was given fake names. After she came forward publicly, Roy Moore has also said he was tricked by Cohen among reportedly several other politicians. Dick Cheney was featured in a teaser for the show, in which he is shown asking people to tune into his interview.

Cohen "is obviously very good at lying, at duping people because look at the long list now since I've come out and described my experience; all these other guys, all these men coming out now saying, 'Oh, yeah—me too."