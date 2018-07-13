Amanda Seyfried Dishes on Her Secret Wedding With Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried, PorterEdit

Ward Ivan Rafik/PorterEdit/ NET-A-PORTER.COM

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby...but before that, brunch.

In March 2017, Amanda Seyfried, 32, and fellow actor Thomas Sadoski, 42, quietly tied the knot. Later that month, the Mean Girls and Mamma Mia! star gave birth to their first child, a daughter. In an interview with Net-A-Porter's weekly digital magazine PorterEdit, posted on Friday, Seyfried opened up about her and Sadoski's secret wedding ceremony. She said it took place in Topanga, California, a small community in the Santa Monica Mountains popular with artists that is often used for weddings.

"We got married in Topanga, March last year. Just the two of us," she said.

She said the two did not have a wedding reception and instead had brunch at the neighborhood café Cheebo on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, located about 25 miles away from the ceremony space and right by where the couple lives.

"And afterwards, I was like, 'Can we just go to Cheebo?' It was awesome," the actress said.

Photos

Celeb Weddings We Can't Wait For

Amanda Seyfried, PorterEdit

Ward Ivan Rafik/PorterEdit/ NET-A-PORTER.COM

Amanda Seyfried, PorterEdit

Ward Ivan Rafik/PorterEdit/ NET-A-PORTER.COM

Amanda Seyfried. Thomas Sadoski, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The actress was nine months pregnant when she and Sadoski tied the knot.

"I really wanted to have rings on in the hospital, you know? And what if something goes wrong, and he's not legally my husband?" she said.

She said she bought a dress at Free People for the wedding, adding, "But I never picked any f--king flowers!"

"I get married all the time. I was in a wedding dress last week!" Seyfried also said, referring to her movie roles.

Seyfried also said she wants to have more children with Sadoski.

"I definitely want more babies," she said. "Maybe three? Or four? Or five?"

To see the full interview with Seyfried read PorterEdit at www.net-a-porter.com/porter/article-502e16f70e0351fa and/or download the Net-A-Porter app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

