Amanda Seyfried Dishes on Her Secret Wedding With Thomas Sadoski

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby...but before that, brunch.

In March 2017, Amanda Seyfried, 32, and fellow actor Thomas Sadoski, 42, quietly tied the knot. Later that month, the Mean Girls and Mamma Mia! star gave birth to their first child, a daughter. In an interview with Net-A-Porter's weekly digital magazine PorterEdit, posted on Friday, Seyfried opened up about her and Sadoski's secret wedding ceremony. She said it took place in Topanga, California, a small community in the Santa Monica Mountains popular with artists that is often used for weddings.

"We got married in Topanga, March last year. Just the two of us," she said.

She said the two did not have a wedding reception and instead had brunch at the neighborhood café Cheebo on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, located about 25 miles away from the ceremony space and right by where the couple lives.

"And afterwards, I was like, 'Can we just go to Cheebo?' It was awesome," the actress said.