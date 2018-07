What's Next for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra? Inside Their "Very Serious" Relationship

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are "still inseparable."

The "Jealous" singer and the Quantico actress are going strong, two months after sparking romance rumors. Jonas and Chopra fueled relationship speculation over Memorial Day weekend when they were spotted attending a baseball game and a concert together. Since then, the couple has been all over the world together, meeting each other's families and attending wedding festivities.

Now E! News is learning more details about the couple's romance.

"Priyanka and Nick are still very serious. They have a very healthy relationship and truly are a good pair," a source tells E! News. "Nick has basically been living in Priyanka's New York City apartment with her and they spend a lot of time together. They next step is him permanently moving in, and it has been a discussion."