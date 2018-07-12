John Legend Could Achieve EGOT Status After 2018 Emmy Nomination

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 11:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar, NBC

NBC

John Legend was nominated for his first Emmy on Thursday and if he wins one, he will enter an elite club made up of people who have achieved EGOT status.

Only 12 others have in the past won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. The list includes Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks and Rita Moreno. If Legend were to achieve EGOT status, he would also make history by becoming the first black man to do so.

Legend is nominated for an Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his title role in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, his first major acting performance. He will compete against GeniusAntonio Banderas, Patrick Melrose's Benedict Cumberbatch, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'sDarren CrissThe Looming Tower's Jeff Daniels and Jesse Plemons, who is nominated for his role in Black Mirror's "U.S.S. Callister" episode.

Legend has won 10 Grammy Awards throughout his career. In 2015, Legend shared the Oscar for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song with Common for their song "Glory" for the film Selma. In 2017, Legend received a Tony Award for co-producing the Broadway play Jitney. That year, his wife Chrissy Teigen showed off a shelf of dominated by his awards on Snapchat.

"If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved," Teigen tweeted on Thursday. "But it's ok I AM SO PROUD!"

Photos

Emmys 2018: Notable Nominees

John Legend, Awards, Shelf

Snapchat / Chrissy Teigen

Teigen also shared a screenshot of a text exchange she and her dad had about Legend's Emmy nomination.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on NBC on September 17.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Legend , Emmys , 2018 Emmys , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Shannon Beador, RHOC, Real Housewives of Orange County

RHOC's Shannon Beador Struggles to Take Her Wedding Ring Off: "I'm Never Going to Go Back"

Game of Thrones

2018 Emmy Nominations by the Numbers: Plus, Which Star Is on EGOT Watch Now?

Meghan Markle Admits She Misses "Suits"

Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi Has Pierced Ears

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Laurie Metcalf Is the Only Roseanne Cast Member to Earn a 2018 Emmy Nod

Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown Nominated for 6 Emmys 1 Month After Host's Death

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sandra Oh Makes History as First Asian Woman to Earn Best Actress Emmy Nomination

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.