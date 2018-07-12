Sandra Oh Makes History as First Asian Woman to Earn Best Actress Emmy Nomination

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 9:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sandra Oh has made Emmy history.

The 46-year-old received an Emmy nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series on Thursday for her role as MI5 security officer Eve Polastri in the BBC America thriller Killing Eve, becoming the first actress of Asian descent to earn a nod in that category. Oh will compete with The Crown's Claire Foy, The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, The AmericansKeri Russell, Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood and Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany.

This marks the sixth Emmy nomination for the actress, who was born in Canada to Korean parents. She was previously nominated five times for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy.

Read

2018 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

In 2010, Archie Panjabi became the first performer of Asian descent to win an Emmy for acting, receiving the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role on The Good Wife.

In 2016, Riz Ahmed won Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his performance in The Night Of, becoming the first male actor of Asian descent to win an Emmy in an acting category.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sandra Oh , Emmys , 2018 Emmys , Top Stories , Apple News , TV
Latest News
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar, NBC

John Legend Could Achieve EGOT Status After 2018 Emmy Nomination

Shannon Beador, RHOC, Real Housewives of Orange County

RHOC's Shannon Beador Struggles to Take Her Wedding Ring Off: "I'm Never Going to Go Back"

Game of Thrones

2018 Emmy Nominations by the Numbers: Plus, Which Star Is on EGOT Watch Now?

Meghan Markle Admits She Misses "Suits"

Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi Has Pierced Ears

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Laurie Metcalf Is the Only Roseanne Cast Member to Earn a 2018 Emmy Nod

Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown Nominated for 6 Emmys 1 Month After Host's Death

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.