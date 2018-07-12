Sandra Oh Makes History as First Asian Woman to Earn Best Actress Emmy Nomination

Sandra Oh has made Emmy history.

The 46-year-old received an Emmy nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series on Thursday for her role as MI5 security officer Eve Polastri in the BBC America thriller Killing Eve, becoming the first actress of Asian descent to earn a nod in that category. Oh will compete with The Crown's Claire Foy, The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, The Americans' Keri Russell, Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood and Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany.

This marks the sixth Emmy nomination for the actress, who was born in Canada to Korean parents. She was previously nominated five times for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy.