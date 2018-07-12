The Unexpected Accessory Gigi Hadid Is Wearing With Denim This Summer

When in doubt, sequin it out.

Let's be honest—we've all had a moment where our look needed a little extra spark or pizzazz. Luckily for us, Gigi Hadid's sequin bag is just enough to give life to any dull ensemble.

The modeling superstar stepped out this week in visible-seam Sandro jeans, a pair of cool frames from her eye wear collection and a simple blue spaghetti strap top. Typical summer look right?—Wrong. Gigi decided to take this summer outfit from "zero to 100 real quick" pairing it with a gorgeous sequin blue Chanel handbag.

The cat-walking star is no rookie at creating a look around a bag, however this sequin and denim duo couldn't have been paired more perfectly. The blue sparkles from the purse blend with the jeans, giving off the illusion that they're the same material—one of the model's many magical styling tricks, of course.