Meghan Markle Admits She Misses Suits

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 7:56 AM

Meghan Markle

PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle misses her old law firm.

Since becoming engaged to Prince Harry, the former Hollywood actress bid farewell to her longtime lead role on Suits with the season seven finale, which coincidentally aired just weeks before her royal wedding. 

While the star has since assumed several new off-screen roles since walking down the aisle at St. George's Chapel—wife, royal and Duchess of Sussex—the 36-year-old Los Angeles native has not forgotten her beloved Hollywood character and the show that made her a star. 

She confirmed this while chatting with a woman from Dublin after a visit to the Irish Emigration Museum on the final day of her first royal visit to Ireland with Prince Harry on Wednesday. 

"I'm a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it and she said 'so do I'," Fiona Moore recalled to reporters. "She seemed very relaxed and was joking and laughing."

Meghan Markle, Suits

USA Network

While the world has bid farewell to Zane, there still seem to be remnants of her in Markle's closet. The royal immediately made us think of her Suits character when she changed into a bespoke black Givenchy wool tuxedo suit for part of the day's events on Wednesday. 

Though that chapter of her life has closed, it sounds like Markle has impressed the public since assuming her newest duties as a duchess. 

"Meghan really took her time and looked us in the eye. She was really nice," Caroline Bates told the press. "She's a breath of fresh air in the royal family."

"Meghan is a great role model for women," Heather Nicell echoed. "She is very likeable and relatable."

Meanwhile, if Markle finds some downtime back home at Kensington Palace in front of the television, season eight of Suits premieres on July 18. 

(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

