Bachelor in Paradise’s Keira Maguire Says She Hopes to Marry Jarrod Woodgate

There could be a Bachelor in Paradise wedding on the horizon.

On Thursday, former BIP contestant Keira Maguire took to Instagram to answer fan questions and revealed she plans to eventually tie the knot with Jarrod Woodgate.

Asked if she will marry the 33-year-old, Keira replied: "I hope so, one day...He makes me very happy!"

During the Q&A, the reality star also shared her hopes to have children, telling her 178,000 followers: "Yes I want babies".