Bachelor in Paradise’s Keira Maguire Says She Hopes to Marry Jarrod Woodgate

by Winsome Walker | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 1:00 AM
There could be a Bachelor in Paradise wedding on the horizon.
On Thursday, former BIP contestant Keira Maguire took to Instagram to answer fan questions and revealed she plans to eventually tie the knot with Jarrod Woodgate.
Asked if she will marry the 33-year-old, Keira replied: "I hope so, one day...He makes me very happy!"
During the Q&A, the reality star also shared her hopes to have children, telling her 178,000 followers: "Yes I want babies".
Instagram Stories
The pair, who met on Network 10's Bachelor in Paradise in Fiji last year, recently holidayed together in Thailand, where Jarrod celebrated his birthday.
During their trip, the couple went zip lining and abseiling, visited the Rainbow Waterfall Khao Lak (complete with a loved-up photo in front of it) and spent time at Khuk Khak Temple.
After Keira posted a photo of herself and the vineyard manager at the The Haven Khao Lak resort wearing matching gold rings on July 7, fans were quick to comment that they were already married.
But the former !I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! contestant shut down speculation, telling one user: "[W]e are defs not married".
Happy Birthday Babe... @jarrodwoodgate ..We just planted a tree... it’s a love fern & it’s going in the ground not a pot haha... The staff here have been incredible & gone out of there way to help me make Jarrod’s Birthday Special... thank you so much @thehavenkhaolak #potplantjarrod2.0
A post shared by KEIRA (@keiramaguire) on
In an interview with Cosmopolitan in May, Keira said their relationship had flourished after filming ended.
"We did struggle, and we did have a few blow outs over the show," she said. "It definitely wasn't easy and we're not going to deny it. Our relationship did struggle a little bit, but we're stronger than ever now."
